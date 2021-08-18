Universal Sets ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Release Date

Universal has set a release date of April 7, 2023 for Fast and Furious 10.

via: Complex

The studio has moved the premiere to April 7, 2023, Deadline reports. This will mark the first time the series has debuted on Easter weekend since 2015’s Furious 7, the highest grossing movie in the Fast saga to date. Sources indicate Vin Diesel is expected to announce the official title of the film sometime in the near future.

Fast and Furious 10 is being split up into two films and will put an end to the series, with director Justin Lin and writer Chris Morgan expected to return. Diesel, who is also a producer on the franchise, is obviously on board, but the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed. The second part is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2024, but it’s not clear when shooting on the two films is set to kick off. Last year, Dwayne Johnson also indicated work had begun on a sequel to the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

The ninth entry in the main series of Fast and Furious has become the first U.S. movie since 2019 to make more than $500 million at the global box office. In fact, only two films have brought in higher grosses worldwide in 2021, the Chinese comedies Hi, Mom and Detective Chinatown 3.

For some reason people really love these movies.