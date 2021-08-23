United Airlines Warns Flight Attendants Against Using Duct Tape When Restraining Unruly Passengers [Photo + Video]

An internal message sent to employees of United Airlines is reminding its flight crews “never” to use tape to restrain unruly travelers.

“Please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used,” John Slater, senior vice president of inflight services, told United’s staff.

“As you’ve likely seen, a few airlines have recently made news about the way they’ve handled situations onboard,” Slater added, reminding employees to de-escalate “difficult situations calmly,” including “discussing the situation with the Captain, Customer Service Representative and Ground Security Coordinator”.

United’s memo arrives amid a recent uptick in incidents where flight attendants have used duct tape in an attempt to restrain unruly travelers.

American Airlines made headlines in July after its staff tape-restrained a woman after she allegedly started to bite, spit, and attack the flight attendants. American told the New York Post that a woman “attempted to open the forward boarding door” mid-flight and was ultimately restrained “for the safety and security of other customers and our crew.”

American Airlines passenger was duct taped to her seat after she tried to open the plane door, then bit a flight attendant. pic.twitter.com/nDsu3GWnOP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 11, 2021

Another incident from July involved a man on Frontier Airlines who had to be restrained after allegedly groping and punching flight attendants. A viral video captured the man—since identified as 22-year-old Maxwell Berry—hysterically screaming and hitting a flight attendant before ultimately being taped to his seat.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was the latest unruly passenger that flight attendants had to restrain with duct tape after the teen threw a tantrum and fought with his mother aboard an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles.

