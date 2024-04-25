Usher Tells Hilarious Story of Son Stealing His Phone to DM PinkPantheress | lovebscott.com

Usher might have to keep his phone locked away when he’s at home.

Usher shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday that his phone was recently stolen by his son Naviyd Eli Raymond because he wanted to use the account to DM his “favorite artist,” PinkPantheress.

Usher posted a few screenshots of their interaction in which 15-year-old Naviyd makes it clear who he is and expresses how big of a fan he is of 23-year-old PinkPantheress before requesting a follow back.

“Hello this is Usher’s son Naviyd I’m you [sic] true biggest fan,” the teen wrote. “Please follow me back @_naviyd_ I put him on to masterpieces.”

Usher, 45, became curious last week when he noticed DMs being exchanged between his account and someone with a profile picture of Buttercup from Powerpuff Girls.

“I open it and I’m like oh this boy done DMd this girl from my damn phone,” he wrote.

Usher ended up reaching out to PinkPantheress to apologize for Naviyd’s “excitement,” but she not only took the entire situation in stride, but she invited them to her show.

The eight-time Grammy-winner said he initially pretended as if Naviyd would not be allowed to see her show “because he did the MOST just to connect with her on my account.”

He explained to the British artist via DM, “I had to send him considering his level of dedication and creativity…to figure out getting your attention through stealing my phone…that’s commitment. Hopefully you guys get to link.”

As Usher hoped, the two managed to meet up. Naviyd’s profile pic is now a photo of him and PinkPantheress.

PinkPantheress also got to speak with Usher on FaceTime.

In a closing note headlined “Parental Takeaway,” Usher admitted he will never trust his son around his phone, but he couldn’t help but admire his hustle.

“This was a great moment for Naviyd … this was him movin on something he was passionate about,” he explained. “Yes…he violated my trust in the process and for that I will never trust him around my phone, but I should have known better. Nonetheless, I appreciate the hustle and him makin it happen. From a text, to a concert, to the artist. He masterminded this whole thing and made it happen. #HustleHard.”

Jay-Z said it best: you can’t knock the hustle.

