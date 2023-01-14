‘Uncoupled’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season

‘Uncoupled’ has been canceled at Netflix after just one season.

via Variety:

The comedy series from creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman dropped its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on July 29, 2022.

The series starred Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson. Per the official series logline, “Michael thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.”

Along with Harris, the cast of the series also included Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. Starr, Richman, and Harris all served as executive producers along with Lilly Burns. MTV Entertainment Studios produces along with Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

“Uncoupled” received solid reviews upon its release, with the first season holding a 73% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the series also managing a 75% audience approval rating. It failed to make a significant viewership impact, however, with the series appearing in the Netflix Top 10 chart for just one week after its debut in the number six spot.

Starr remains in business with Netflix despite the cancellation of “Uncoupled.” He is also the creator of the streamer’s hit series “Emily in Paris,” the third season of which debuted back in December. It has already been renewed for a fourth season.

We were pleasantly surprised by ‘Uncoupled’ — we’re sad to see this one go.