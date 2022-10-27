Unclaimed California Lottery Ticket Worth $38 million Expires Today

Earlier this year, a California lottery ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven store at 430 Spruce Street in San Diego. An April 30 drawing was held and the winning numbers were announced as 3-15-21-35-46 with 18 as the Mega Number.

SuperLotto Plus winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

A press release noted if no one comes forward by the end of today, “California public schools [will] hit the jackpot.” That’s right — the ticket’s $22.9 million cash value will be donated to local public schools.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should complete a California lottery claim form, which can be submitted in person at any California Lottery District Office or mailed to California Lottery Headquarters at 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, 95811.

If the player holding the winning ticket needs additional assistance claiming their prize, the press release states they can call California Lottery Customer Service at call 1-800-LOTTERY or email [email protected]