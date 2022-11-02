‘Unable To Meaningfully Communicate’: Kanye West’s Lawyer Drops Him In $7 Million Battle, ANOTHER Team Member Leaves Over Anti-Semitic Attack

Kanye West got dropped by another attorney after he made it “unreasonably difficult” for her to continue working for him.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, attorney Nina D. Boyajian from the law firm Greenberg Traurig has informed the court she will be withdrawing as West’s lawyer.

Boyajian explained in court that West had “publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

The attorney said as a result of team members leaving, she has been “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.”

Boyajian said West had “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel.”

She said West was “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel.” The attorney said, “there is good cause to withdraw as counsel in this action, and defense counsel will be moving to withdraw.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a production company named Phantom Labs sued Kanye for $7 million.

The company said it worked on multiple large-scale projects for West between June 2021 to March 2022. Phantom said it helped West with his Sunday Service, a listening party for Donda 2, his scrapped Coachella show, and the Free Larry Hoover event with Drake in Los Angeles.

Phantom said West and his company paid the first couple of bills without issue. However, they said in February 2022, the number of outstanding invoices totaled $6 million.

The company, which is represented by powerhouse attorney Howard King, said West agreed to pay them from the $9 million he was to be paid from Coachella. However, Phantom became extremely concerned about payment after he canceled his set at the music festival.

The company said on top of the $6 million owed for work completed they were hit with another $1.1 million in fees related to the Coachella cancellation.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kanye responded to the lawsuit by denying all allegations of wrongdoing. He said Phantom had “failed to perform the services” it was suing for.

He said the company had “performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair.”

Further, West’s lawyer said, “There is an original contract between [Phantom] and [West],” but “the original contract with [Phantom] cannot be enforced because the parties substituted a new and different contract for the original, and all parties agreed, by words or conduct, to cancel the original contract and to substitute a new contract in its place.”

The rapper argued, “there was no agreement, no meeting of the minds and/or no consideration for an agreement for payment of services already covered under separate agreements.”

West demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out claiming he was “not responsible or liable.”