Andy Stone Drops Lawsuit Claiming Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Copied His Hit

Mariah Carey got an early Christmas gift this year — the $20 million copyright lawsuit she was facing over her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been dismissed.

via People:

Musician Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance, filed to dismiss his case against the pop star on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The development comes five months after Stone accused Carey and her co-writers of “copyright infringement and unjust enrichment” over her song, which shares a title with one of his own tracks.

Stone filed to dismiss the case without prejudice, which means it can be brought again, according to the documents. Lawyers for Stone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and neither did a rep for Carey.

Stone filed a civil lawsuit against Carey, 52, co-writer Walter Afanasieff and Sony Music Entertainment in June, claiming that they “never sought or obtained permission” to use the song title “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Stone’s song was released in 1989, while Carey’s came out in 1994.

The singer-songwriter claimed in the lawsuit that his song, which features vocals from Lisa Layne, received “extensive airplay” on the radio during the 1993 Christmas season, propelling the country ballad to No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart the following year.

In the court filing, Stone, whose exact age is unknown, is said to be a self-employed artist who makes a living selling, performing and licensing his copyrighted music. An amended complaint filed weeks later claimed that the lyrics of both tracks contain “substantial similarities” and “tell the same story, incorporating the same arc from beginning to end, of an individual who wants their partner more than material goods or seasonal comforts.”

Stone’s lawyers allege in the documents that they initially reached out to Carey and the other defendants in April 2021 over the “unauthorized” use of the song. After they were unable to “come to an agreement,” Stone made a personal request to send a cease and desist to Carey, whom he claims continues to “exploit” his work despite the letter.

Since its release, Carey’s holiday smash is played frequently each November and December. It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and is the only Christmas song to have been certified Diamond by the RIAA for more than 10 million copies sold. The track has also earned at least $60 million in royalties, according to a 2016 study by The Economist.

Stone’s song, meanwhile, charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks through 2000, and Kelly Clarkson covered the track on her 2021 album When Christmas Comes Around…

He should know better than to come up against Mariah Carey — especially during the Christmas season.