Tyrese Says Songs About His Ex-Wife Led to His Breakup With Longtime Girlfriend | lovebscott.com

Tyrese has had plenty of public ups and downs over the past few years, and it looks like he’s now got one more of each to add to his list.

via: Complex

Posted to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday, the actor-singer revealed that he’d broken up with his girlfriend of two years, Zelie Timothy, due to her allegedly becoming tired of his songs about his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

“Now that we got that out the way, my lawyers, my managers, everybody’s pissed,” he said. “I released my double album today, but it’s only available for ten hours. 50 Cent, Katt Williams, Kanye [West], forgive me, I used you for clickbait. Watch the trailer.”

The post then transitioned to a trailer for Beautiful Pain, with a montage of his wedding with Lee and behind-the-scenes footage of the album’s recording. “I still believe in love,” Gibson says at one point in the clip. “Chivarly, to me, is not dead.”

The trailer for Gibson’s four-part documentary was drastically different from the Instagram caption, where he claimed that Timothy wanted him to “cancel” his album release.

“My superbowl plans are fucked.. power outage in my neighborhood so I’m going at em,” he wrote. “And me and Zelie just broke up over some dumb shit. Remember this..She demanded that I cancel my ALBUM because there’s too many songs about my ex on there.. fuck does that even mean?”

Gibson and Timothy have been together on and off since 2021, one year after the Fast & Furious star divorced Lee. The former spouses share a 4-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, while Gibson’s eldest daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, 16, is from a previous relationship.

We’ll look out for what happens next in Gibson’s musical saga, but for now, he seems to be undergoing another heartbreak.