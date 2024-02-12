Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps Embroiled in Heated Back and Forth Online [Video] | lovebscott.com

Shannon Sharpe caught some strays recently from the likes of Mike Epps.

It all started when Mike took aim at Shannon during a recent comedy performance. Epps accused Sharpe of being gay and expressed frustration over comments made about him on Club Shay Shay. However, it’s important to note that the remarks in question were not made by Sharpe himself. This did little to quell the brewing storm, as Sharpe was quick to respond.

In a fiery rebuttal on Nightcap, Sharpe defended himself and his podcast, calling out Epps for lying about him reaching out for an interview. Sharpe went on to threaten to release DMs, further fueling the flames of their heated exchange. He also voiced his frustration over Epps’ accusations and made it clear that he would not stand idly by while his character was attacked.

Mike caught wind of the comments, and took the social media with a few more words for Unc.