Tyrese Haliburton Congratulates 50 Cent for Landing Las Vegas Residency: ‘Gotta Make Sure I Show Love to My Guy’

BY: Walker

Published 10 mins ago

Tyrese Haliburton congratulated 50 Cent on his Las Vegas residency while hanging out with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, after a night out.

“What’s up brother? Wanted to congratulate you on your Vegas residency,” Haliburton said in the video, which 50 Cent reposted to his Instagram Story. “You’ve always shown love so I want to show love back. Appreciate you. Congratulations. That’s big, big honor.

“It’s four in the morning. I just got back from the club but I got to make sure I show love to my guy. Congratulations brother. Keep going.”

That’s when Jones and her friends yelled, “Congrats!”

Haliburton hit the club before the Pacers kick off the 2024-25 season against the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

The two-time NBA All-Star wasn’t the only pro athlete who sent 50 Cent a congratulatory message.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner praised the rapper in a video on his Instagram Story.

“It’s a power move,” Gardner said of the rapper’s Las Vegas residency, which will include six shows at PH Live at Planet Hollywood during the the week of New Year’s.

“You know what I’m saying. You’re showing people that stuff like that’s possible. So keep doing your thing man. Keep motivating, keep inspiring, man. All love.”

It came after 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, and Gardner posed for photos together on the sidelines before a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Jets and the Bills on Oct. 14. Buffalo beat New York, 23-20.

The next day, 50 Cent announced his Las Vegas residency, “In Da Club,” with shows slated for Dec. 27, Dec. 28, Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

via: NY Post

