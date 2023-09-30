Tyrese Gibson's Voltron Entertainment Sues Over Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

Joan Pendergrass, widow of the late Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass, is being sued by Voltron Entertainment, the production company owned by singer-actor Tyrese Gibson, over the rights to her husband’s biopic.

Tyrese claims that his company had locked up the exclusive rights to Teddy’s life story way back in 2011, with Joan’s blessing, reports TMZ.

Tyrese says Joan would give Tyrese the rights to a book and movie about Teddy in exchange for Tyrese’s company agreeing to invest in the projects and use his celeb status to promote them and Teddy’s legacy.

In the suit, Tyrese claims he and Voltron have since invested around $450,000 into the project … which he says he’s been pushing forward for nearly a decade.

Problem is … Tyrese claims Joan switched up in 2022 and refused to extend the option on the rights to Teddy’s life story.

Tyrese claims Joan’s about-face caused Voltron to suffer financial harm … so now he’s suing Joan in her individual capacity and as executor of Teddy’s estate for at least $1 million in damages.

We reached out to Joan … so far no word back.