Police Showed Up During ‘Saw X’ Editing After Neighbors Reported ‘Someone’s Being Tortured to Death in Here’

Saw X editor was working on the latest installment in the franchise when police were called to his North Hollywood office over some disturbing noises.

via EW:

In an interview with NME published Friday, director Kevin Greutert revealed that the cops showed up at Forn’s door while he was working on the film after neighbors reported the sound of screaming coming from his office. Forn was finishing up the sound design for a particularly gruesome scene depicting the “eye vacuum trap,” in which a character must escape from Jigsaw or lose his eyesight through the contraption.

Naturally, there’s a lot of screaming in the sequence.

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here,'” Greutert recalled. “And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie. You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing!”

“They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right,'” he continued. “It must have been a pretty realistic performance! It’s a pretty funny story. Plus, Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

The 10th installment in the Saw franchise, Saw X (in theaters now) takes place between 2004’s Saw and sequel Saw II, and follows Tobin Bell’s ailing John Kramer/Jigsaw as he travels to Mexico for an experimental medical procedure to treat his cancer. When he learns he’s been defrauded by Synnøve Macody Lund’s doctor Cecilia and her associates, he teams up with Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young (who also met her demise alongside Kramer in Saw III) and goes full Jigsaw to turn the tables on the con artists.

Greutert called the latest installment the “great work” of Bell’s life in recent conversation with EW. “He was very involved at the script level, he participated in post-production, he even was coming up with additional dialogue after we shot the film that we incorporated into the story,” he said, adding that when it comes to the famed villain, Bell “sets the rules in a way, because he’s so deep into the John Kramer character and channels himself in a sense.”

“Not that he has a dark side like that, but as an artist,” he added. “He has an integrity that’s really recognizable in John Kramer’s character. If he thinks we’re doing something that violates the lore of the character and the whole Saw saga, he’ll make it clear to us that he thinks it should be a different way. And he’s always right in this regard.”

Better safe than sorry!