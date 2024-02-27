Tyreek Hill Hit With Lawsuit Claiming He Broke Model's Leg During Training Session | lovebscott.com

Tyreek Hill is being accused of assault.

via Complex:

A woman claims the Miami Dolphins wide receiver lost his cool on her during a “fit of rage.”

According to TMZ, Sophie Hall filed a lawsuit against Hill last week in Broward County, Florida. The model and social media influencer claims the assault resulted in a leg injury and took place shortly after she paid for her son to attend one of Hill’s training camps.

Although Hill got married last year, Hall alleged that the 29-year-old sent her messages on Instagram inviting her to “come a day early so me and mom can hang,” and even giving her his cell phone number.

Hall went on to claim that she went to the camp with her son on Jun. 17 and that Hill invited her to his Southwest Ranches estate. Just days later, Hill made flight and travel arrangements for Hall to return on Jun. 28, and while at Hall’s mansion, the Georgia native asked her to partake in a training session in his backyard.

During a football drill, Hill allegedly asked Hall to rush him during a “defensive line vs. offensive line” exercise, but accidentally shoved Hill, which angered him. After Hill’s attitude reportedly “changed,” he reversed the practice and “charged into [Hall] violently and with great force.” Although Hall said she was hurt, she accused Hill of brushing off her complaint, telling her to rest and use ice to alleviate the pain.

Following her return home on July 1, Hall claims she went to an orthopedist and was diagnosed with a leg fracture, which led to her needing metal implantation. Hall now seeks damages for the injury, which she claims resulted in constant pain and weakness that she continues to endure.

This is super messy.