Tyreek Hill Detainment Case: Two Citations Dismissed Against Dolphins WR

BY: Walker Published 8 mins ago

More than two months after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium in the hours leading up to Miami’s 2024 season opener, two citations filed against the Pro Bowl pass catcher have been dismissed.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was dragged from his car and pinned to the ground on his way to a game on September 8 before ultimately calling for the arresting officer to be fired.

Fox Sports Miami’s Andy Slater is now reporting that the Miami-Dade Police officers neglected to show up for a court hearing, leading to the dismissal. DailyMail.com has reached out to the department for confirmation.

SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill’s traffic tickets for careless driving and a seatbelt violation have been dismissed. The Miami-Dade Police officers failed to show up to a court hearing, I’m told. https://t.co/XkoUIwarkn — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 26, 2024

Hill had previously hired several high-profile attorneys in the case, including one who represented George Floyd’s family back in 2020. That move now appears to be unnecessary as Hill is no longer being cited over the infractions.

Danny Torres, the arresting officer and 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police department, was ultimately placed on administrative duties after the incident. Torres had previously been suspended six times for various offenses, according to the department.

The Dolphins star believes Torres was far too rough with him during the incident.

‘After a careful and thorough review of the multiple body cameras and concern citizens’ videos that captured the unfortunate events that transpired on Sunday, September 8, 2024, between several officers of the Miami Dade Police Department and Tyreek Hill, we are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave,’ Hill said in a statement via attorney Julius B. Collins.

Shocking videos showed Hill being handcuffed and restrained on the floor after he was stopped for speeding, while one officer even appeared to strike him on the sidewalk.

As he was violently apprehended by police, several of Hill’s teammates pulled over to try to deescalate the situation, only for defensive tackle Calais Campbell to briefly be placed in handcuffs himself.

In the astonishing footage, cops could be heard telling Hill to ‘stop crying’ while the NFL star said: ‘ Take me to jail… do what you have to do.’

On Tuesday, the police citations claimed Hill was stopped because he was believed to be driving 60mph in a 40mph zone – without wearing a seatbelt. He was fined a combined total of $308.

‘On at least two occasions, the escalating officer placed his hands on or around Mr. Hill’s neck during the traffic stop. After Mr. Hill was forcefully pulled out of his vehicle by this officer was then forcefully put face down on the pavement,’ Hill’s statement from his attorney added.

‘The officer then placed his knee in Mr. Hill’s back and his hand around the back of Mr. Hill’s neck. Once Mr. Hill was placed in handcuffs and standing on the sidewalk, after being told to sit down, Mr. Hill notified the requesting officer of his intent to do so and there again, the same officer as before grabs Mr. Hill from behind and forces him down to the ground.

‘While doing so, the officer then again placed his hand on or around Mr. Hill’s neck.

‘Even while Mr. Hill was advising the officer that he had a procedure done on his knee, the officer ignored his statement and continued his escalation in his use of force.

‘Each action that a law enforcement official take is governed by standard operation procedures. We are of the opinion that the officers’ use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately.’

Hill now claims he suffered a serious injury during his detainment.

Ahead of Miami’s Week 10 Monday Night Football showdown against the LA Rams, Hill told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he is dealing with a torn ligament in his wrist. He also noted that the injury was re-aggravated by his encounter with the officers.

‘He said it’s something that he’s really been dealing with all season long,’ Salters said in the broadcast. ‘He said it first started in training camp, but then he said it got re-aggravated when he was arrested right before the opening game of the season.

Hill has produced in 2024 for the 5-6 Dolphins, although maybe not quite as much as he’s accustomed to. The All-Pro receiver has 571 yards and three touchdowns on 49 receptions.

