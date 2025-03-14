Tyler Perry Drama ‘Beauty in Black’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Fans rooting for Chicago club dancer Kimmie, as portrayed by Taylor Polidore Williams in Tyler Perry‘s Beauty In Black, will get to see her story continue. Netflix announced the drama series will return for a second installment as the first season debuted its finale.

The streamer announced the renewal Wednesday, six days after the second half of the show’s first season debuted. The new batch of episodes returned Beauty in Black to Netflix‘s worldwide top 10 for the week of March 3-9 after part one (released in October 2024) spent four weeks on the list.

Beauty in Black centers on Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a stripper who becomes entangled in the world of a family that runs a cosmetics empire — and a trafficking scheme.

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of season one, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” Perry said in a statement. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought season one was a wild ride, you’re not ready for season two.”

Wednesday turned out to be a good day for Perry, whose long-running BET series Sistas also scored a renewal for its ninth season.

Along with Williams, Beauty in Black also stars Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook and Ts Madison.

Perry writes, directs and produces the series. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

