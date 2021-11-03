Tyler Perry Dishes on ‘Sister Act 3’: ‘Whoopi’s Really Excited'

The comedy sequel Sister Act 3 is currently in development at Disney+, with the third installment of the series set to bring back Whoopi Goldberg to star.

via: New York Post

Tyler Perry has revealed Whoopi Goldberg is “really excited” to start filming “Sister Act 3.”

Perry — who is producing the highly anticipated movie-musical — revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter this week, saying he thought the feel-good flick will be “just what the country needs.”

The powerhouse producer said serious progress is being made on the movie, as “the script is being written” and Tim Federle has signed on to direct.

“We need that feel-good moment in the movies where you go, ‘Oh my God, I left there singing.’ That’s my hope,” Perry said of the project.

No production details have been publicly announced by Disney, which purportedly plans to release the film on their streaming service, Disney+.

It’s been 29 years since the first “Sister Act” film hit cinemas, becoming a surprise smash and grossing a whopping $231 million at the box office. A sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” was released the following year.

The movies have both been performing well on Disney+, and the company is keen to capitalize on nostalgia by rebooting some of their most popular shows and films in their back catalog, Deadline reported last week.

Goldberg, now 65, is set to reprise her role as lounge singer-turned-nun Dolores Van Cartier.

The EGOT legend first revealed the project was in the works during an interview with James Corden last year.

“For a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then, quite recently, it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it,” she told the funnyman.

Before “Sister Act 3,” however, Goldberg is next set to appear on the big screen in “Till” — a historical drama about the brutal murder of 14-year-old African American Emmett Till.

Tyler Perry has his work cut out for him.