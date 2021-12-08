Tyler, the Creator Announces His First Fragrance [Photo + Video]

Tyler took to social media on Wednesday to announce French Waltz, a new fragrance that will be available to purchase on Dec. 13.

via: Rap-Up

The Golf Wang founder has officially launched his first fragrance, French Waltz. The rose-musk scent, a collaboration between Tyler’s GOLF le FLEUR and the team at CPL Aromas, features top notes of mandarin, nashi pear, lychee, and magnolia, with a base of musk and sandalwood.

“French Waltz is dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water,” reads a description. “The smell of damp jasmine petals sails in the air, while hints of mandarin and magnolia amplifies luminous sandalwood. Sweet yet floral, French Waltz is a rose-musk made for everyone.”

french waltz by le FLEUR*: december 13th pic.twitter.com/62XJhaaWvP — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 8, 2021

To announce his debut fragrance, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper shared a whimsical film, which he directed, scored, and styled himself.

In a since-deleted tweet, he explained who his target audience is. “and dis aint wang. my target isnt that demo or people who like my songs, this is its own thing and im treating it as that,” tweeted Tyler. “took a while, alot of time was put into it all. if ur in, amazing! if not, amazing! thats on you. i know this aint for everyone, it is what it is love.”

Get a look at the bottle below. A 100mL version runs for $200 and the 50mL bottle is $150. A press release notes it will be “delivered in a trophy-style vertical display box with ribbon pull.” Sales kick off Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.