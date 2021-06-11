Tyga Sparks Engagement Rumors with Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Is Tyga engaged?

via The Blast:

The “Rack City” rapper sparked engagement rumors earlier this week after he and his girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, were spotted leaving a Hollywood night club.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted leaving Hollywood hotspot Delilah. The two were reportedly celebrating club promoter Zac Bia’s birthday.

Birthday festivities and the celebrity guest list aside, what caught many fans attention were the paparazzi photos of Swanson’s left-hand which sported a massive diamond ring.

Tyga and Swanson began dating earlier this year, but made it Instagram official in March.

Tyga published this pic of them on the tarmac with a jet in the background captioning it, “Trust the process” accompanied by a bunch of puzzle piece emojis.

Swanson let her appreciation for Tyga be known with a carousel of photos and videos on April 5. She captioned it, “Bae appreciation post ???????????.”

Many fans were happy about the newly public couple with some people commenting, “We love you guys,” “Happy for you” and “We ship it” on her post.

Judging by Tyga’s OnlyFans it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to settle down anytime soon — but you never know!