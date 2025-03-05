Tyga & ‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Are Officially Dating

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch are reportedly dating after rumors swirled about a potential relationship.

Sources told TMZ that the two were friends for some time before things turned romantic recently.

According to the outlet, their relationship is still fresh and they’re just enjoying time together.

Advertisement

Days ago, the two sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at the Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, hosted by Instagram and Vanity Fair.

While they posed separately on the step-and-repeat, they were photographed inside the event, which was held at Bar Marmont.

Tyga and Madelaine were even spotted hooking arms as they left the party together and hopped into the same vehicle.

Last month, they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Advertisement

It looks like Tyga is leaning on Madelaine after his mom Pasionaye Nguyen died at the age of 53 in January.

Years ago, Tyga dated Avril Lavigne, but they split in 2023. Around the same time, Madelaine was linked to Halsey’s manager Anthony Li.

via: Extra

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Are Officially Dating

Advertisement

Love is in the air for Tyga and Madelaine Petsch … ’cause we’ve learned they’re officially dating.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the rapper and “Riverdale” star have been seeing each other romantically, and the relationship is pretty fresh. We’re told they’ve been close friends for a while, but around a month ago the friendship turned romantic.

Our sources say they’re telling people who know them that the relationship is new and they’re enjoying each other’s company and their time together.

Over the weekend, Madelaine was spotted arm in arm with Tyga as they left the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, where they attended Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities Party.

Advertisement

It appears Tyga is leaning on Madelaine during a difficult time in his life. Last month he announced the death of his mom, Pasionaye Nguyen.

Tyga was last publicly linked to Avril Lavigne — they split in 2023 — and Madelaine was last known to be dating Anthony Li, who manages Halsey’s singing career. Madelaine and Anthony started dating in 2022 but it’s unclear when they called it quits.

We’ve reached out to reps for Tyga and Madelaine … so far, no word back.

via: TMZ

Advertisement