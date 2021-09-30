Tyga Revealed as Dalmatian on ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Rapper Tyga dressed as a Dalmatian pup was eliminated from Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday.

via: Rap-Up

The “Taste” rapper’s run on “The Masked Singer” came to an end when he was eliminated on Wednesday night’s episode. For his final performance, he rapped Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful.”

The judges were shocked when Tyga took off his dog mask to reveal himself. Robin Thicke guessed it was Nelly, while Nicole Scherzinger thought it could be Nelly or Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, or Lil Boosie. Jenny McCarthy guessed Kevin Hart, and Ken Jeong guessed Reggie Bush.

Nick Cannon claimed he knew it was Tyga underneath the Dalmatian costume all along.

Tyga said he decided to do the show after seeing Lil Wayne as Robot in season 3. “I saw Wayne do it,” he said. “That just inspired me.”

Thicke, who collaborated with Tyga on “This Is Like,” remarked, “We’re lucky to have you on the show. Every time we have the young, hottest cats on the show it makes us look cooler.”

Toni Braxton was unmasked as the Pufferfish and Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature during last week’s double elimination.

Tyga is the latest rapper to appear on the Fox singing competition. Bow Wow took third place as Frog during the season 3 finale.

If they were going to have Tyga be an animal, he should have been a horse.