Tyga Completes Court-Mandated Parenting Class as Rapper Fights Blac Chyna's Joint Custody Demand

Following Blac Chyna, Tyga has also completed court-mandated parenting class.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Tyga [real name: Michael Stevenson] submitted his certificate of completion of the 1-hour ‘Our Children First’ course

The Rack City musician took the class on November 9 — days after Chyna submitted her certificate. The exes were instructed to take the class after Chyna filed a legal case against Tyga over King.

The class teaches parents how to keep their children’s lives stable after a split.

As we previously reported, in July, Chyna filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship against Tyga. She asked for joint custody of their 11-year-old son King.

The model revealed she currently sees King around 30% of the time while Tyga has him the remaining 70%. She said they never went to court for a custody or support order.

In her filing, she accused Tyga of interfering with her custody time. She claimed he had refused to provide her with his address and was not transparent with information about King’s health.

Chyna demanded $125k from Tyga to be able to hire a forensic accountant to examine her ex’s finances — in order to determine how much he should pay in child support.

In court documents, Chyna said her income had dropped drastically in the past couple of years. She claimed to have been selling off luxury clothing and purses to make ends meet.

In the past year, Chyna said she pulled in over $178k from sales but said she was running out of inventory.

Per her financial statement, Chyna only has $11k in the bank but owns $1.5 million worth of real property.

After the petition was filed, Tyga took to Instagram to scoff at the custody demand. He wrote, “10 years later… nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

A couple of weeks later, Tyga officially responded to Chyna’s petition in court.

He asked the court to dismiss the entire case. The rapper asked to be awarded sole legal and physical custody of King.

In the years prior to bringing her case, Chyna bragged that her biggest accomplishment was not being paid child support.

She said, “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who fathered a daughter named Dream with Chyna, both claimed to have more custody of their children which was why she wasn’t paid.