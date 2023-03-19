Tyga Buys $80,000 Diamond Chain For Avril Lavigne [Photos]

Tyga has reportedly gifted Avril Lavigne a $80,000 custom-made diamond necklace.

via: Rap-Up

After confirming their relationship earlier this month, the “Nasty” rapper is putting some ice around his girlfriend’s neck.

The “Sk8er Boi” star posted a selfie with her new chain from T-Raww, which cost a reported $80,000. She was also spotted wearing the diamond necklace while leaving dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The custom piece, designed by New York jeweler Eric Mavani, features 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds, and pink sapphires, according to TMZ. It includes several pendants with Avril’s name, the letter “A” over a pink heart, and a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink bows.

The rapper, 33, and singer, 38, went public with their budding romance during Paris Fashion Week. They were seen kissing and holding hands while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. Despite the PDA, they are still in the early stages of dating and are not putting labels on their relationship quite yet.

Tyga recently shared a series of photos from Fashion Week, including one with Avril, while quoting Future from Metro Boomin’s “Superhero.” “Shout out to Dallas…” he wrote before fans filled in the rest of the lyrics: “My bitch is a star.” Avril left a series of three black heart emojis on the post.

Avril is newly single after calling off her engagement to Mod Sun, nearly one year after he proposed. During the rocker’s recent show in New York, his friend Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes blasted Avril’s new boyfriend, chanting “F**k Tyga!” before the crowd joined in.