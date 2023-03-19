Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Reportedly Welcome Second Son

Brenda Song has delivered a baby boy.

via: Complex

US Weekly reports Brenda gave birth to the couple’s second son, Carson, before Christmas last year. The pair have yet to comment on the news.

The reveal arrives nearly a year after the Home Alone star and Disney Channel actress announced the birth of their first son, Dakota Song Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are 'overjoyed' to announce the birth of their son, Dakota Song Culkin, named after Mack's late sister. https://t.co/EV9w44YWFB — Esquire (@esquire) April 12, 2021

Culkin, 42, and Song, 34, got engaged in January 2022. The couple has been romantically linked since they first met in Thailand on the set of the 2017 film Changeland. In the summer of 2019, the couple moved in together, buying a “charming house” in Los Angeles that’s now home to three cats, a few fish, a Shiba Inu, and a blue-headed parrot.

During an interview with Esquire in 2020, Culkin shed light on their plans to start a family. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work,” he told the publication. “Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

Prior to their Esquire interview, Culkin opened up to Joe Rogan about his desire to “make some babies” with Song. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, per People. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”