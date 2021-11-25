Twitter Tired Of Will Smith After His TMI On Sex Life [Photos]

In case you were wondering why Will Smith hasn’t stopped trending, it’s because he won’t stop revealing what most are agreeing are TMI details of his life.

Will Smith is expected to get candid about everything in his upcoming memoir, but not everyone is excited to read it. Some people have had enough of the actor and his TMI after some details of his sex life were recently revealed ahead of the book’s release.

In the latest excerpt from his book, the “Django Unchained” star reveals he once developed a psychosomatic reaction from having too much sex after having his first heartbreak. Upon reading the actor’s confession, some of his fans took to Twitter to tell him to stop sharing about his personal life.

“Will Smith gotta stop with these interviews man…,” one person wrote, thinking that the revelation was from an interview. Another weighed in, “Dang it’s getting outta hand here.” Another person said, “Fr like I didn’t need to read that.”

A fan commented, “Dear Will Smith… stop talking. No more interviews. Just movies…..- signed a fan who loves you but is tired of hearing everything about you.” A fifth user tweeted, “i kind of like him, he’s manic posting but to major magazines for millions of ppl to read…”

“everything i have learned about will and jada smith has been against my will,” someone else said. Agreeing, another added, “And his wife too. Some things need to stay sacred and private! They just need to sit back enjoy life, make a few more movies maybe(maybe not).”

In part of his memoir “Will”, the actor/rapper details how he dealt with his first real heartbreak. “The look in Melanie’s eyes became the substitute for Gigi’s approval. I’ve always needed a woman to achieve for,” he writes. However, the romance was abruptly ended when he found out that she had cheated on him.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” he confesses. “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he further elaborates. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit… In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

Unlike the critics, Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith has been supportive of the book and congratulated her husband after it becomes #1 New York Times bestseller. “Congratulations @willsmith! Here’s to another one!” she posted on Instagram.

She, however, has been mocked by social media users for addressing her husband with his full name. “Damn, my guy can’t even get a ‘hubby’ or something??” one person reacted. Another wondered, “What did Will Smith ever do to be treated like this.”

Jada has since replaced Will’s name with his Instagram handler. “Congratulations @willsmith! Here’s to another one!” it now read.

