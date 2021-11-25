Young Dolph’s Family Releases A Statement Honoring The Rapper After His Death [Photo]

It’s been one week since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis. The rapper was at Makeda’s Cookies, a bakery he frequently visited, when two men pulled to the property and fired shots into the bakery.

via: Rap-Up

In a statement released Wednesday, they mourned the 36-year-old rapper and father of two, who was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month. Following a poem from author Rudyard Kipling, the grieving family reflected on the enormous loss and the legacy Dolph leaves behind.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family,” they wrote. “Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

Young Dolph’s family releases official statement regarding his passing: pic.twitter.com/ZMAZBNPlQI — RapTV (@raptvcom) November 24, 2021

The statement continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.”

“As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Dolph’s friends and family have shared tributes, including Key Glock and Mia Jaye, the mother of his two children. Others including Monica, Rick Ross, and Gucci Mane also paid their respects on social media.

Dolph was killed when gunmen opened fire on him at a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17. Police are investigating the murder and have located the getaway vehicle that was spotted at the crime scene.

We continue to send thoughts and prayers to Young Dolph’s family, friends and the community of Memphis.