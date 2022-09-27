Twitter is Horrified after Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans Content Leaks [Photos + Video]

Times are hard and some people are doing something strange for a piece of change.

via: Rolling Stone

In the case of Rachel Dolezal, the 44-year-old white woman who rose to infamy in 2015 when it emerged that she had long lied about being Black — a scandal that led to her resignation as an NAACP chapter president and dismissal from her job as a college instructor in Africana studies — here’s a quick recap: She published a memoir, was charged for welfare fraud (but avoided trial), and now sells art from an online store, as well as $9.99 monthly memberships for her OnlyFans page.

Yes, the website where many sex workers upload adult videos and photos for paying followers. Yes, Dolezal is posting that sort of content, or, as she puts it, a glimpse of “how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends.” The account has actually been public knowledge since last year, though many were startled to learn of its existence this week after an apparent leak of nudes Dolezal had privately shared with her subscribers. As of Monday, Twitter was abuzz over the images, with many upset at having seen them against their will. Comedian Zack Fox proclaimed it a sign of the “end days,” while journalist Jamal Jordan warned people to mute Dolezal’s name. Another OnlyFans creator joked that she would quit the platform if she learned that Dolezal was out-earning her.

if you post Rachel Dolezal's onlyfans on my TL, you're getting blocked — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 27, 2022

The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be black that could have been going to other hard working actual black women on onlyfans. She keeps finding new ways to take from the black community. — I Smoked Trump's Psychic Declassification Powers (@BlackKnight10k) September 27, 2022

Rachel Dolezal's OnlyFans nudes going across my timeline is truly proof that Jesus Babatunde Harold Christ just needs to come collect us. Just play the trumpet. Let's be done. ??? — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 27, 2022

