Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction [Photos]

Kodak Black and his Zachariah McQueen Foundation provided assistance to families in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote on his Instagram Story. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months, so they good for the [remainder] of the year.”

The families on the receiving end of Kodak’s selfless act live at the Merry Place Housing Projects in West Palm Beach.

It isn’t the first time Kodak has helped out families in his community.

Back in July 2021, he purchased $12,500 worth of air conditioners and hand-delivered them to residents at the Golden Acres Projects in Pompano Beach. All in all, Kodak delivered 100 AC units.

“We out here passing out AC units, helping install them,” Kodak said in a video posted by TMZ at the time. “We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

