Tucker Carlson Confronted by Man at Montana Fishing Store in Viral Video: ‘You Are the Worst’

Controversial Fox News Host Tucker Carlson got a mouthful from a local Montana man when the host visited the state to stock up on fly-fishing gear.

via: Slate

While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.

The 22-second video starts when the confrontation had already started and it seems Bailey is talking to Carlson about something related to his stance on vaccines. It appears Carlson at one point asks him to keep in mind he is with his child. “I don’t care, man,” Bailey replies. He went on to say: “What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families…” Carlson keeps whispering and replies: “Settle down, son.” Bailey tells Carlson to not call him son, but the Fox News host walks away and that’s where the video ends.

Bailey posted the video to his Instagram account on Friday and wrote that he felt he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to give Carlson a piece of his mind. “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it!” Bailey wrote. The confrontation took place at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, which, strangely enough, has nothing to do with the man who confronted Carlson even though they share a name. The store posted a statement on its website:

On July 23rd, a well-known television personality, Tucker Carlson, was affronted while shopping at Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company. Coincidentally, the person engaging Mr. Carlson was a local resident named Dan Bailey. This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982. To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.

