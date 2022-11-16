Trump Uses Isaac Hayes Song Without Permission, Artist’s Estate ‘Exploring Multiple Legal Options to Stop This’

Issac Hayes’ estate has threatened Donald Trump with legal action after he announced his 2024 presidential campaign with one of the late musician’s songs.

Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight. We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use. — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) November 16, 2022

In a pair of tweets, the estate of the iconic singer-songwriter and actor condemned the Trump campaign’s usage of the 1966 Sam & Dave song “Hold On I’m Coming,” which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter.

“Once again, the estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,” the official account for Hayes tweeted. “We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use.”

In a follow-up, the estate expressed frustration with how difficult it can be to stop a politician from using a musician’s music.

“Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter in further rallies and public appearances,” the second tweet read.

The list of musicians who have publicly criticized Trump’s campaigns for using their music is extensive, and many have threatened legal action. Some of the most notable examples include Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Pharrell, Adele, Rihanna, the Village People, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Trump officially announced his 2024 run on Tuesday, during which he once again vowed to “make America great and glorious again,” whatever that means. The 76-year-old twice-impeached president has filed official forms with the FEC, and Joe Biden has already expressed his intention to run again.

