Trump Reportedly Said He Hoped Alice Marie Johnson 'Doesn't Go Out And Kill Anyone' [Photos]

Then-President Donald Trump said he hoped Alice Marie Johnson “doesn’t go out and kill anyone” after he decided to grant her clemency for a non-violent drug offense, according to a forthcoming memoir by former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

via: BET

In the upcoming memoir by former White House senior advisor and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, he said to him after agreeing to commute her sentence, “Let’s do the pardon. Let’s hope Alice doesn’t go out and kill anyone!” A page from Kushner’s book was tweeted out by New York Times reporter Kenneth P. Vogel.

According to Business Insider, Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney who worked with Kushner and Kardashian, believed the comment was probably the former president’s idea of a joke.

Alice Marie Johnson spent 22 years of what was meant to be a life sentence in federal prison after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine, and money laundering. She was a first time, nonviolent offender. Her case came to Kim Kardashian West’s attention in 2018. The reality star lobbied for Johnson’s release during a visit to the White House, and days later Johnson was granted clemency.

Johnson was released under the First Step Act, which Trump often took credit for, but the legislation began under the Obama administration.

