Trump Calls For The Termination Of U.S. Constitution

American politics have been a bit of a whirlwind in recent years, and Donald Trump has had much to do with it. The far-right conservative made his way to the White House, and since losing his re-election, Trump has been trying to find a way back in. His MAGA supporters continue to attend rallies from coast to coast to deny the 2020 election results with QAnon conspiracies that cause concern. Although Trump has been an avid supporter of American traditionalism, he has now called for the U.S. Constitution to be officially terminated.

via: CBS News

Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face “termination.” As CBS News correspondent Robert Costa reports, it was just the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.

Trump’s latest comments, issued Saturday in a post on his “Truth Social” media platform, came in response to a report by journalist Matt Taibbi that showed Twitter employees deliberating in October 2020 about how to handle a New York Post article about a laptop belonging to President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Taibbi reported that both the Biden campaign and the Trump White House had communicated with Twitter about content on the platform.

Trump claimed the conversations between Twitter and political officials had revealed “a massive fraud” so serious that it “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump also called again for a redo of the 2020 election, renewing his false claim to have won the vote. Trump has kept up a steady drumbeat of false statements about that election, despite his own officials telling him, and the nation, months ago that it was not “stolen,” as he claims.