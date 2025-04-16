BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 15 minutes ago

Boston Red Sox slugger Triston Casas is not here for your comfort and is not hiding it. The 6-foot-4 first baseman is known for his powerful bat, ability to adjust, and painted nails. He doesn’t paint them for fashion or self-care. The major leaguer joins alongside style disruptors like Kid Cudi, Jared McCain, Drake, and others who’ve turned painted nails into a power move.



Triston Casas Is Comfortable With Who He Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tristoncasas

Before the pearl-clutching even starts, know that Casas is solid in who he is. While filming for Netflix’s “The Clubhouse,” which followed the Red Sox through their 2024 season, Casas made it clear he doesn’t flinch at judgment. He’s confident, self-assured, and completely unfazed by anyone trying to shove him into a box he never asked to fit in.

“I get certain looks about it, and people say certain things about it,” he said. “There’s a stereotype about it. People call me this and that and say I’m this and that. But it’s so superficial and doesn’t change anything about me.”

“It doesn’t change anything about the person I am or what I bring to the table. It’s just my video game character,” Casas continued.

Even with his towering stature, he doesn’t subscribe to the idea that masculinity needs to come wrapped in a set of outdated rules. His vibe is bold and fueled by a healthy dose of “IDGAF” energy.

Why He Paints His Nails — And Why He Doesn’t Care What You Think

“If there’s some way I can tie the nail polish into something positive, I want to.” pic.twitter.com/05ccnJCqIY — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 25, 2024

So, what is the real reason Casas paints his nails? Because it rattles people. It’s a level of pettiness many hope to achieve.

“Pretty much anything that bothers people, I wanna do out there,” he explained.

And Casas dares anyone to mess with him.

“Anybody who’s gonna mess with me is gonna have a problem,” Casas said.

Initially, when he made it to the major leagues, he did encounter issues, per The Score. His team wasn’t so accepting of his flamboyant ways, and older teammates eventually confronted him. However, he didn’t let their criticism deter him from being himself.

“I would have been more concerned if they weren’t saying anything to me,” Casas said.

Luckily, the first baseman, more established in his third season, still doesn’t plan on changing anything. Casas shared with the Boston Globe that he plans to trust his routine because it’s gotten him this far.

“It makes me feel confident for the games, and whatever articles of clothing are included throughout my routine is all part of the process, as well,” he said.

Plus, the Red Sox fully support him. He received his very own bobblehead with painted nails.

The Triston Casas Yoga Bobblehead comes with painted fingernails and toenails. pic.twitter.com/RMsqOVayv2 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 15, 2024

So, whether he’s hitting bombs out of Fenway or catching side-eyes during warmups, one thing is certain: Casas does not plan on stopping doing him. The haters can keep barking—he’ll keep showing up polished, powerful, and absolutely unfazed.

