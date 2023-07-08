Drake Defends His Pink Nail Polish: ‘The World is Being Homophobic’ [Photos]

As a Scorpio, Drake has become accustomed to triggering extreme reactions in those he crosses paths with. He’s been one of the biggest names in hip-hop for over a decade so the father of one obviously has a lot of fans, but with that sort of fame comes inevitable haters too.

via: Page Six

Drake defended his pink manicure after friend and rapper Lil Yachty made a quip about the “One Dance” emcee’s appearance on his Instagram post Friday.

“GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,’” the Canadian rapper wrote, referring to his hit collab with 21 Savage.

Drake emphasized that his song “Rich Flex” — which was released in November 2022 — “wasn’t that long ago.”

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Continuing to joke with Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Graham, Lil Yachty replied, “woo-sah brother, your [sic] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF”

It is unclear if Drake’s comment was meant in jest.

On July 3, the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 36, showed off his new set of nails via his Instagram story.

His fresh manicure came ahead of his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, which kicked off in Chicago on Wednesday.

Drake showed off the two-toned pink set in another post as he sang Kanye West’s “Through the Wire” while rocking a puppy sweatshirt.

However, some fans weren’t digging the “God’s Plan” rapper’s new style.

After The Shade Room reposted Drake’s nails, some fans commented that the “Degrassi” alum was taking the “soft girl era too seriously.”

Another user wrote, “He gone have on red lipstick next.”

“I don’t like this,” a third added. “You can’t be tryna rap some real s–t and then go sit at the nail salon nahh.”

Other fans came to the rapper’s side, defending Drake’s colorful nails.

“Y’all are so damn homophobic for whaaaat These comments ssscreeeeam insecure and toxic masculinity,” one wrote, adding, “Shut up, getting your nails done is not just for women, and it doesn’t make you any less of a man, next callerrrrr.”

The five-time Grammy winner is no stranger to a colorful set of nails. Last month, he showed off a yellow mani with a blue accent nail as he promoted an online casino.