Tristan Thompson Seemingly Threatens Lamar Odom Over Khloé Kardashian: 'Play If You Want' [Photo]

Tristan Thompson may not respect Khloé Kardashian enough not to cheat on her, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to leave her alone.

Khloé’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, left a flirty comment under one of Khloé’s recent Instagram photos and Tristan wasn’t having it.

via Page Six:

The trouble in paradise started when Odom, 41, commented “Hottie” and a string of emoji under a snap of Kardashian, 37, performing her ablutions in an outdoor shower. Thompson, 30, took issue with that, writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.” He followed it up with a more restrained “??????” in a separate comment. Simmer down, Tristan.