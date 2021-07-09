Sharon Stone Addresses Rumors She’s Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

Sharon Stone wants you to know she’s not dating rapper RMR.

via Complex:

On Thursday, TMZ caught up with the 63-year-old actress in Beverly Hills and brought up her reported romance with RMR—the reclusive rapper who is 38 years her junior.

“Hey, Sharon, is it true you’re dating RMR, the rapper?” the cameraman asked. Stone immediately burst out laughing and simply replied, “Nope.”

The actress’ 21-year-old son, Roan, was equally amused, telling the paparazzo: “You couldn’t have asked a funnier question.”

The laughter abruptly came to a halt after another photographer fell in the parking lot as he was trying to get a picture of the Basic Instinct star. Stone quickly rushed over to the man and helped him get back on his feet.

“You’re an angel,” the TMZ photog said.

Listen — she’s Sharon Stone, not Madonna!