Tristan Thompson Seeks Guardianship of Younger Brother Amari After Their Mother's Death

Tristan Thompson has taken over as caregiver for his younger brother in the wake of his mom’s death, and is now taking steps to make his guardianship official.

The NBA free agent, who is the former partner of Khloé Kardashian, filed legal documents Friday in which he requested sole legal guardianship of his 17-year-old brother.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tristan, 32, claimed that their father Trevor Thompson has been absent from his younger brother’s life since 2014, leaving Tristan as the teenager’s closest living family member who is able to provide his required care.

Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions requiring round-the-clock support, which Thompson aims to provide via guardianship.

“Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment,” the court documents state.

Amari lives with Tristan at his Hidden Hills, California home, per the court documents.

“Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs,” the statement continues. “Further, Amari is set to receive a modest inheritance from his recently deceased mother and a guardian wouldn’t be able to manage and invest in Mary’s inheritance on his behalf.”

According to the court documents, Amari has received $103,475 from his mother’s estate. Tristan would take over the needs of protecting the inheritance and managing Amari’s care and various medical appointments. Tristan also plans to apply for an application for U.S. citizenship for Amari, who was born in Canada, per the court documents.

Tristan and Amari’s mother Andrea died of a heart attack at her home in Toronto on Jan. 5. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news.