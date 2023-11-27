Tristan Thompson Headed Back to Court Over 17-Year-Old Brother’s Guardianship After Judge Asks For ‘Additional Evidence’

Tristan Thompson is currently the temporary guardian of his younger brother Amari.

via: Radar Online

A judge ruled that Tristan Thompson needs to produce “additional evidence” before he will be granted permanent guardianship of his 17-year-old brother.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held on Tristan’s petition requesting to be named guardian for Amari Thompson.

As we previously reported, in September, Tristan was appointed temporary guardian of Amari.

The court granted him “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have.” Tristan’s petition was filed months after their mother Andrea died. The court said Tristan’s temporary powers would be in effect until December 2023.

At the recent hearing on making the order permanent, the judge ruled that “additional evidence by supplemental declaration or additional documentation is required to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

As a result, the court scheduled a hearing for February 1 to allow Tristan time to gather the requested information. The judge extended Khloe Kardashian’s ex’s temporary powers until the next hearing.

As we previously reported, Amari has epilepsy and other medical conditions that require around-the-clock support. In court documents, Tristan said he had stepped up to the plate after Andrea’s death and had been caring for his sibling.

He said their father Trevor Thompson had been out of the picture for years. The NBA star said he didn’t even know where his father lived currently.

Tristan’s lawyer wrote, “Amari’s father, Trevor Thompson, has actively been absent from Amari’s life since Andrea Brooks received sole custody of Amari and a support order against Trevor Thompson in July of 2014.”

“Trevor Thompson has never fulfilled any of his support obligations towards Amari and has been actively avoiding them,” the petition added.

Tristan said his brother was set to receive $114k as a result of Andrea’s passing and he wanted to make sure the money was properly invested.

“A Guardian is also needed to protect Amari’s inheritance from loss or injury,” he said.

Tristan said he wanted to apply for American citizenship for his brother, enroll him in school, and be allowed to travel internationally with him.

The NBA star explained that all of Amari’s grandparents had passed.

Tristan’s petition read, “Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment. Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs.”

The petition added, “Tristan has been taking care of Amari since their mother died in January of 2023. Tristan has ensured that Amari has made of all his medical appointments, has had all of his basic needs met, and has provided him with a quality of life that none of Amari’s other living relatives can meet.”

No objections have been filed to Tristan’s petition.