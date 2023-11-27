Kathy Hilton Breaks Silence on Sister Kyle Richards’ Separation From Mauricio Umansky [Video]

Kathy Hilton is publicly addressing the marriage difficulties Kyle Richards is currently going through.

via: Page Six

The socialite, 64, appeared on Monday’s episode of “Today with Hoda and Jenna” with her youngest daughter, Paris Hilton, when Jenna Bush Hager asked about the “tricky time” Richards has been going through with Umansky.

“When I first saw it, I was just like, it just broke my heart,” she admitted, adding that Kyle is the “strongest” and “bossiest” sister between her and Kim Richards.

“So she’s very strong, she’s resilient, and I love my nieces,” she continued. “I just want her to be happy.”

Hoda Kotb then asked Kathy if there was any chance the “Real Housewives of Beverly HIlls” star, 54, and Umansky, 53, could get “back together” especially since they spent Thanksgiving together.

Kathy Hilton and @ParisHilton talk with Hoda and Jenna about meeting Paris’ son Phoenix for the first time, their relationships, what it’s been like to watch Kyle Richards deal with her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and more. pic.twitter.com/2rxfvKBIwG — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 27, 2023

“Honestly you’re asking me? There’s no way that Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Kathy shared.

Looking on the bright side, 42-year-old Paris chimed in that her aunt is “looking hotter than ever though” after quitting alcohol and making exercise a part of her morning routine.

“But then the dating’s gonna start, and I’m gonna go,” Kathy added while looking around the room with her hands up in a state of confusion.

Despite keeping mum on the separation, Kathy had previously shared a cryptic quote about “silence” shortly after Page Six confirmed the news in July.

“My mom once told me, ‘Once you are matured, you will realise [sic] that silence is more powerful than proving your point.’ And I felt that.?,” the reposted quote read at the time.

Her good wishes come after she and Kyle had cut off all communication for months following Kathy’s alleged off-camera meltdown on Season 12 of the “RHOBH.”

They appeared to mend their feud in June as they posed together at Kim’s daughter’s wedding in Aspen, Colo.

As for Umansy and Kyle, after fans began to speculate about their relationship status, they took to social media in June to open up about their “rough year.” They later confirmed they had separated after 27 years of marriage.

The estranged couple shares three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Richards also has a daughter from her first marriage, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 35.