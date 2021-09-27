Trick Daddy & Trina Radio Show Taken Off The Air: Report

Some bad news has been revealed about Trick Daddy and Trina’s morning show. The Trick and Trina Morning Show will no longer be airing on Miami’s 99JAMZ, The Jasmine Brand reported.

via: HotNewHipHop

There isn’t much information available regarding why the longtime collaborators were taken off the air, but they’ve been hosting their show since a couple of years ago. They initially were tapped to replace Rickey Smiley in the morning spot, but fans have noticed that they were taken off the air suddenly and have not been added back.

This comes following a few controversies involving Trick Daddy and Trina. Most recently, Trick came under fire for saying that Beyoncé “can’t sing” in a Clubhouse room. Trina also faced some backlash for her comments last year about a curfew in Miami, which many have said were insensitive.

“Keep everybody off the streets. These animals off the streets that are running ’round in Miami-Dade County actin’ like they have escaped from a zoo,” said Trina about protesters in the streets following George Floyd’s murder. “Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

Neither of them have commented on the show no longer being on air.