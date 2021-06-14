Trey Songz Trading Shots With OnlyFans Model For Exposing Him On Instagram [Photos + Video]





Trey Songz has addressed the alleged Instagram video with content creator Dime Racks and suggested that it wasn’t him in the posts that went viral on social media.

The two are feuding on social media after the OnlyFans model exposed the rapper for sleeping in her bed.

It’s not clear what he was doing in her place, but Trey was seen sleeping under a thick blanket in a clip posted on her Instagram Story. “Big A** F**king Baby,” she jokingly captioned the footage. In another video, the hip-hop star was lying shirtless while staring at the camera. “Mad a** lmfao,” Diamond a.k.a. Dime Racks wrote over the short clip.

When someone asked if it was Trey who was in her video, Diamond replied, “Duh clearly.” She responded to another follower who thinks the man in the clip looks like Trey, “Cause it is once again I been talking to celebrities YALL swear I’m basic lmfaoooo.”

Apparently realizing that her posts caused a stir on social media, Diamond went on Instagram Live to clear the air about her relationship with Trey. She said that the “Heart Attack” MC is her “friend,” “nothing more, nothing less,” and apologized for posting the videos featuring him.

But Diamond’s clarification wasn’t enough for Trey, who decided to respond to her videos on his own way. Taking to this own Instagram Story, he posted a video of him lip-syncing to Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me”.

Trey also confronted the woman via DMs, which have since been leaked by Diamond. “Now you want to try me being funny people are sending me what you just posted on your Instagram now I’m bout to be even [pettier]. Got the right b***h I’m posting everything now,” he wrote to the model, who responded, “I’m making a joke of it. Don’t be extra. It’s obviously me.”

Claiming it was Trey who asked to take the video, she wrote over a screenshot of their DMs, “Trey really got me f**ked up. Should I post EVERYTHING ? Cause I can. Since he wanna be funny AFTER asking to do a video ! Lmfaooo like wa.”

She went on accusing Trey of overreacting, writing to him, “I do not understand what you on. Yea babe it’s a joke. Don’t be dramatic, lol we still talkin I ain’t blocked you & I ain’t tripping. Ain’t been disrespectful or nothing. Just chill.” In the caption, she blasted him, “This man funny asffffffff.”

