Trey Songz Pleads With Judge to Toss $11 Million Judgment Over Alleged Battery, Says It Will ‘Ruin’ Him

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Trey Songz’ alleged assault victim demanded the singer’s plea to throw out a $11 million default judgment be shut down.

Songz is urging a judge to overturn an $11 million default judgment awarded in a battery lawsuit, calling it “devastating” and claiming he was blindsided by the case.

In November, a judge ordered Songz to pay damages to Maryland Capitol Police officer Tyrelle Dunn, who alleges he was injured while attempting to rescue his wife from Songz’s Las Vegas hotel room in 2021. However, Songz’s legal team contends that he was not properly served with the lawsuit and only became aware of the judgment on November 27, 2024, after media reports surfaced.

According to the filing, Songz believes he deserves a fair trial to address the allegations. His attorneys argue that enforcing the judgment would irreparably harm the singer’s life and career.

Songz vehemently denies the accusations, pointing to a lengthy investigation conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The filing details that police interviewed witnesses, collected statements, confiscated mobile devices, and executed a search warrant for Songz’s DNA. After months of scrutiny, investigators reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing, and the District Attorney’s office declined to press charges.

Meanwhile, Dunn and his legal team have pushed back against Songz’s motion, insisting that the lawsuit was properly served. They have urged the court to uphold the judgment, asserting that Songz’s claims lack merit.

The case remains unresolved, with a judge yet to issue a ruling on the motion to overturn the default judgment. As the legal battle continues, the stakes are high for both parties, with Songz facing significant financial and reputational consequences if the judgment stands.

via: Hot97

