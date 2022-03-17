Trey Songz and Khloe Kardashian Spark Romance Rumors [Video]

Are Khloè Kardashian and Trey Songz rekindling an old flame?

via: Rap-Up

The former couple was spotted together at a party hosted by Justin Bieber in West Hollywood on Saturday night (March 12). According to Page Six, they sat next to each other in the same booth at The Nice Guy and “engaged in plenty of one-on-one conversations” throughout the evening.

They were joined by about 20 friends, but sources say they spent a majority of the night hanging out together with Khloé’s bodyguard nearby.

This isn’t the first time the two have sparked romance rumors. In July 2016, they were seen making out at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. They also attended Kevin and Eniko Hart’s wedding together the following month.

Khloé eventually moved on with Tristan Thompson, but she remained in touch with Trey. Sources claim that the two “always had a lot of love for each other” and have been there for one another, especially in recent years.

The romance rumors come after E! News reported that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is looking to date again following her breakup with Thompson, who confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“Khloé is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan,” the insider said. “She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun.”

Last month, Trey was sued for $20 million by a woman claiming he raped her in March 2016. He has denied the allegations. “The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired,” a rep for the singer told TMZ.

Khloe Kardashian was out with Trey Songz tryna be all inconspicuous and shit, you know I keep bewts on the ground. That’s her ass. pic.twitter.com/1bRcAgYu7V — IG: @Milagro_Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) March 15, 2022