Trey Songz Allegedly Injured a Woman's Hand During a Hit-and-Run

Trey Songz is being accused of injuring a woman’s hand during a road rage incident.

According to police, Trey and the woman got into an altercation while they were both in their vehicles on Thursday night.

The argument escalated and the woman says that Trey bumped his car into hers — and she hopped out to pop off.

That’s when the woman says Trey sped off and hit her hand with his vehicle during the process.

She called the police, but Trey was gone. A hit-and-run report was filed.

Although she complained of hand pain, the woman did not seek medical treatment. It’s unclear what exactly they were arguing about or if they had known each other prior, but Trey’s camp says the allegations are false.

These allegations come just a few days after Trey was sued for allegedly punching a bartender during a concert in Hollywood.