Travis Scott’s Charitable Foundation Hosts Second Annual Toy Drive in Houston [Photo]

As his legal team attempts to battle lawsuits reaching into the billions of dollars, Travis Scott is moving forward with his holiday giveaway.

via: Complex

According to the multiple outlets, the rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation hosted its second annual toy drive on Thursday, providing more than 5,000 gifts to children across Houston. The non-profit shared photos from the event on social media, highlighting some of the toys—including bikes, dolls, golf sets, and scooters—that were available at each distribution point. Children were limited to one gift each.

The Houston Chronicle reports this year’s drive was hosted in collaboration with the Houston Housing Authority, and included stops at Allen Parkway Village and Kelly Village. The foundation also reportedly replaced hundreds of toys that were stolen from a local church earlier this month.

Unlike the inaugural drive, Scott was not in attendance at the 2021 event. The 30-year-old rapper has kept a relatively low profile in the weeks since the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival. A crowd surge at the Nov. 5 show resulted in dozens of injuries and 10 deaths. Scott is now facing multiple lawsuits alleging he was at least partially culpable in the “mass casualty event.”

The rapper, who is now leading an initiative to make live performances safer, opened up about the incident during a sit-down with Charlamagne tha God this month.

“I have a responsibility to figure out the solution. … Hopefully this takes a first step into, you know, us as artists having more insight of what’s going on, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “And, you know, the professionals to kind of surround and figure out more of an intel, whether it’s tech, whether it’s more of a response, whether it’s whatever the problem is, to figure out that and in the future moving forward in concert safety, make sure it just never happens again.”

