Travis Scott Sued After Alleged Security Guard Attack—Rep Calls Lawsuit “Frivolous”

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Over the weekend, Travis Scott gathered his famous friend for his third annual Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic game. Unfortunately, for the “4X4” rapper that wasn’t the only thing his name would be tied to. Scott has been named in a new lawsuit.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named Omar Muhanna claims he was outside a “concert venue” where Travis performed when one of Travis’ security guards made violent physical contact with him.

The guy claims he did nothing to cause or provoke the alleged assault and battery … which he says happened August 17, 2024 in Manhattan and resulted in serious and permanent injuries.

Travis appeared at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in Manhattan that day, but Muhanna claims the alleged assault happened a few blocks away.

A rep for Travis tells TMZ … Travis was not present because he was inside a restaurant and the alleged incident happened outside.

The suit doesn’t allege Travis did anything wrong here other than hiring a security company that employed the security guard at the center of the dispute … and Travis’ reps are blasting the lawsuit as “frivolous.”

Muhanna claims the security guard has a “propensity for the type of behavior” that resulted in his alleged injuries. He says Travis never should have hired the guy and he’s seeking damages.

via: TMZ