Travis Scott Is Producing A Movie About Houston Rap Legend DJ Screw

It’s probably safe to say that there is no figure more important to the Houston rap scene than DJ Screw. Active throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Screw is best known as the creator of H-Town’s signature chopped-and-screwed sound. Unfortunately, he was just as well known for embracing lean as his drug of choice, leading to an overdose in November of 2000 (it’ll be exactly 22 years tomorrow, November 16).

via: HipHopDX

Travis Scott has long been inspired and a fan of the late DJ Screw, and now La Flame has a chance to help shape the Screwed Up Click leader’s legacy as Scott is on board as an executive producer for Screw’s forthcoming biopic.

Wednesday (November 16) marks 22 years since DJ Screw’s death, and per Deadline, Scott has been given an executive producer role alongside Isaac Bowman for the Houston Hip Hop dignitary’s biopic, which will be helmed by Columbia Pictures’ Vice President Maia Eyre.

“Continuing the legacy of my brother is most important… The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie,” Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler said in a statement.

“Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

Scott’s involvement in the biopic may have been fate after Yowman ran into Trav and the Cactus Jack team at an office in Los Angeles where they discussed the chopped-and-screwed pioneer’s film project for over an hour.

“The love for Screw was mutual, and he told me I had his full support,” Yowman said. “We’re both raised in Mo. City so this means that much more to have him be a part.

“I’m grateful as hell to have his sister Michelle and brother Charles in my corner as a support system. I don’t know everything, and there’s so much information out there, so being able to talk to legends like Lil’ Keke, Bun B and D-Reck and get unbiased perspectives has been helpful with me navigating through the process.”

It still remains unclear when the Screw biopic will arrive. Travis Scott previously paid homage to Screw and other influential Houston rappers with ASTROWORLD standout “R.I.P. Screw” in 2018.