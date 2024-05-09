Travis Scott And Live Nation Have Reportedly Settled 9 Out Of 10 Wrongful Death Lawsuits In Relation To The 2021 Astroworld Tragedy | lovebscott.com

Following a deathly crowd surge at Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Festival, 10 families filed wrongful death lawsuits against the rapper and Live Nation.

Scott and Live Nation have settled all but one of the wrongful-death lawsuits.

News of the settlements comes as jury selection for the first case, from the family of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski, was set to begin May 7. The Associated Press reported that an attorney for promoter Live Nation, Neal Manne, confirmed in court on May 8 that nine of the ten wrongful-death lawsuits had been settled, including Dubiski’s case. (They began settling the lawsuits in 2022.) A lawyer for Dubiski’s family said their case “is resolved in its entirety.” Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Scott, told the AP that the rapper “is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial.”

The outstanding wrongful-death lawsuit comes from the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Lawyers are set to meet next week to schedule that trial, and an attorney for Blount’s family, Scott West, has said they are “ready for trial.” Scott and Live Nation still face around 2,400 injury lawsuits from the festival, per Manne, the Live Nation attorney. State District Judge Kristen Hawkins, who is presiding over the cases, said if Blount’s case is not settled next week, she is likely to schedule it next before any injury lawsuits.

