Travis Scott Declares He Still Loves 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner Two Years After Split [Photo + Video]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be officially back on — if their family red carpet appearance and his public declaration of love for his “wifey” are any indication.

via: AceShowbiz

Nearly two years after he split from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker declared that he still loves her and called her “wifey” in a public event.

On Tuesday, June 15, the MC and his baby mama attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City along with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. At the event, the musician gave a speech since he was honored with an award. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said at the end of his speech, according to E! News.

Travis and Kylie also posed for pictures as they hit the red carpet. Some videos surfacing online saw the 30-year-old rapper wrapping his arm on the reality star’s waist before the baby girl joined the couple.

The Kylie Cosmetic founder, who has been dating Travis on-and-off since 2017, even turned to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes photo that showed her standing in front of her rumored beau. In the accompaniment of the snap, she simply penned, “24 hours in NYC.”

A few weeks earlier, Kylie, Travis and Stormi spent Memorial Day weekend together by having a playful water balloon fight. The younger sister of Kendall Jenner documented the sweet moments via Instagram Story. Some videos that she shared displayed her baby daddy and their toddler throwing the water balloons at her.

Speaking about the exes’ reunion, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together.” The source then added, “Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation.”

“They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi,” the insider went on. “They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It’s all benefitting her.”

As long as they are happy, that’s all that matters.