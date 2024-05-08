Travis Kelce Cast In Ryan Murphy’s FX Series ‘Grotesquerie’ | lovebscott.com

Travis Kelce is moving his professional goalposts into the world of acting.

Kelce‘s foray into Hollywood continues with his first major acting job: a role in Ryan Murphy‘s high-profile new FX horror series Grotesquerie. According to sources, the NFL star — and global celebrity due to his relationship with Taylor Swift — has been cast opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the upcoming series, which has just started production. Reps for FX, Murphy and producing studio 20th Television declined comment.

As is the case with all Murphy projects, details about Grotesquerie are scarce, with no cast members beyond Nash-Betts, Vance and Manville confirmed for the drama, slated for a fall premiere.

Kelce posted a video on this IG stories from the set.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie,” Nash-Betts says to the camera before Kelce joins her and says, “Coming into a new territory. With Niecy!.”

Murphy is known for helping talent cross over to acting. Several years ago, he gave Lady Gaga her first major role on American Horror Story: Hotel. She went on to star in A Star Is Born, earning an Oscar acting nomination for her performance.

Like Kelce, Gaga also had hosted SNL before getting a shot by Murphy.

Grotesquerie, which Murphy is doing with frequent collaborators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, released an all-text teaser in February. It included audio of Nash-Betts character, in which she says, “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”

via: Deadline

