Travis Barker Flies on an Airplane for the First Time Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

In what is definitely a major milestone for the musician, Travis Barker has just been spotted flying on a plane for the first time since he was involved in a near-fatal crash back in 2008.

via: People

On Saturday, the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer flew on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash, which killed 4 people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

As seen in photographs obtained by TMZ, Barker was joined by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian as they headed to Cabo on Kylie Jenner’s private jet. The outlet reported that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were also on board.

For the outing, Barker was photographed dressed casually, wearing a white tank top, gray pants with a black belt covered in metal studs, and a black beanie atop his head. Kardashian, 42, meanwhile, kept it cool in a black dress that she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

“It’s a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it.”

Over a decade ago, Barker and longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived after their plane crashed shortly after takeoff as they were leaving South Carolina, where they had just played a show. Goldstein died a year later from a prescription drug overdose.

The crash killed Barker’s security guard Charles “Che” Still, his assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Barker vowed to never fly again following the crash but has now mustered up the courage to get back on a plane 13 years later.